Despite a 3-1 victory on Friday night over the Dallas Stars to temporarily halt their bleeding, the New York Rangers fell right back into the loss column on Sunday night against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden.

Not only did the Hurricanes defeat the Rangers by a 3-1 final to send them to their 12th loss in their last 16 games, but goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov made some wild franchise history in the win. He became the first Hurricanes goaltender since their relocation to Raleigh from their original identity as the Hartford Whalers to record not one but two assists in a single game.

The Hurricanes have been banged up at the goaltending position with injuries to Frederik Andersen and Kochetkov, the latter of whom recently underwent concussion testing.

Kochetkov and the Hurricanes will next face the Nashville Predators and former defenseman Brady Sjkei on Monday night.

Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov made team history on Sunday night

With the win, Kochetkov improved his own record to 14-6, getting the best of his countryman Igor Shesterkin, who is set to become the richest goaltender in NHL history after his new contract kicks in before the start of next season.

Thanks to his pair of assists, he became the fourth goalie in the NHL to have a multi-point game since Tuukka Rask in 2017. He also became the second goaltender in franchise history (behind Ray Whitmore in 1989 when the team was known as the Hartford Whalers) to have a multi-point game.

The Hurricanes selected a native of Penza, Russia, Kochetkov with the 36th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. He would later make his NHL debut for Carolina during the 2021-22 NHL season, appearing in three games.

Last season, he amassed a record of 23-13-4 with a 2.33 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and four shutouts.