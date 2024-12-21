ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Carolina Hurricanes will travel to the World's Most Famous Arena to face the New York Rangers on Sunday. It's a Metropolitan Division showdown as we share our NHL odds series and make a Hurricanes-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Rangers have gone 47-24 over the past 71 games against the Hurricanes. Recently, the Canes defeated the Rangers 4-3 at home on November 28, 2024. The Rangers went 2-1 against the Hurricanes last season. Overall, they have split the last 10 games. But the Canes are 3-2 over the past five games at Madison Square Garden.

Here are the Hurricanes-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Rangers Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+156)

Moneyline: -152

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 6.5 (+116)

Under: 6.5 (-142)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs Rangers

Time: 12:30 PM ET/9:30 AM PT

TV: NHL Network, MSG and FDSS

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite having a good season, the Hurricanes have some concerns, and there are reasons to be worried about how they will do over the long haul. Regardless, they are still thriving and among the best teams in the NHL.

While he has slowed down recently, with just three assists over two weeks, Martin Necas remains one of the best players in the NHL. Necas has 14 goals and 30 assists this season, including 19 powerplay points. Some are worried about his recent performance, but Necas remains a threat while playing for the Canes and will be dangerous while lining up on the second line.

Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis power the first line and will attempt to create some scoring after the Canes struggled against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. While the rest of the team struggled, Aho delivered an assist to help the Canes get their only point, while Jarvis had the game's only goal.

This highlights how the Canes need to get some scoring from their other lines. Therefore, Necas needs to bounce back with his line, and the third and fourth lines must assist.

Despite losing Frederic Andersen, the Canes have persevered in the net. So far, Pyotr Kochetkov is handling the net well, going 13-6 with a 2.51 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900. He backs a defense that is eighth in goals against. Additionally, the Canes have been elite at killing penalties.

The Hurricanes will cover the spread if they can get some scoring from multiple sides, and Necas can snap out of his mini-slump. Then, they need the defense to continue to clamp down,.

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Things are unraveling in New York, as the Rangers have built a messy culture, threatening to unravel their entire season. While they beat the Dallas Stars on Friday, it was not because of their superior play but because Igor Shesterkin saved them as they had to kill seven penalties. Shesterkin had 41 saves while allowing one goal.

The Rangers look very disoriented in their play and have not looked like a good team at all. Furthermore, they are just 7-8-1 at Madison Square Garden this season. The Rangers are not getting good play from all their best players. While Artemi Panarin has continued to produce with 15 goals and 22 assists, the rest of the team has fallen flat.

Adam Fox has played solid hockey, but even he has struggled. So far, Fox has one goal and 25 assists. But Fox has not scored a powerplay goal yet. Meanwhile, Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider have both struggled this season. Because of that, the Rangers are only 22nd in goals and 19th in assists.

Shesterkin has not had a great season, going 11-12-1 with a 2.95 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912. Despite that, he seems to be the only one with any heart after his incredible performance against the Stars. Shesterkin backs a defense that is just 14th in goals against. After killing seven penalties, the Rangers are now first on the penalty kill.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can fight for the hard corners and gain puck possession. Then, they must avoid taking too many penalties.

Final Hurricanes-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes are 17-15 against the spread, while the Rangers are 11-21 against the odds. Moreover, the Canes are 6-9 against the spread on the road, while the Rangers are just 3-13 against the odds at home. The Hurricanes are 12-15-5 against the over/under, while the Rangers are 14-17-1 against the over/under.

Despite playing badly against the Canadiens, the Hurricanes are in better shape than the Rangers right now. Therefore, it's tough to bet on New York. I see the Hurricanes going into Madison Square Garden and taking advantage of the Rangers' recent struggles while covering the spread.

Final Hurricanes-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+156)