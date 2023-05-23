Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Rod Brind’Amour’s Carolina Hurricanes are on the brink of elimination after a crushing 1-0 loss to the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Monday night — and the Canes bench boss has not at all been happy with the refereeing in the series.

He was particularly incensed with a missed high stick on Shayne Gostisbehere with just two minutes left in regulation, as Carolina tried and failed to get a puck past the brick wall that is Sergei Bobrovsky.

The referees stopped the play, but didn’t give Panthers forward Sam Reinhart a penalty for the supposed infraction.

“The stick to the face, I thought he called,” Brind’Amour said postgame. “He stopped the play. Whatever, that’s not the difference. We’ve gotta get more than one, anyway. But that adds to the frustration in the game. No doubt about it, right?”

Gostisbehere got caught in the shield by Reinhart's stick, tried to sell it a little bit#TimeToHunt | #LetsGoCanes pic.twitter.com/c0kOsEEr2r — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) May 23, 2023

Besides that play, Brind’Amour was unhappy with the officiating as a whole in the game.

“I could go on all day on that,” he explained. “We get three knick-knack penalties on sticks to the hand, one guy drops his stick on it. I was told early in the series that that’s not necessarily a penalty. If it hits his hands – but that just taps his stick, and he lets it go. It’s not really a penalty. It wasn’t called against us in the first or second round.”

The Hurricanes received only one powerplay in the game, while the Panthers earned four man advantages, scoring the only goal of the game with the extra man halfway through the second period.

Carolina outshot Florida 32-17 and controlled 77.83 percent of the expected goals at five-on-five, according to Natural Stat Trick. But that clearly didn’t earn them any favor with the referees in Game 3.

Regardless of Rod Brind’Amour’s thoughts on the officiating, the Hurricanes need to find a way to get a puck past Bobrovsky if they hope to take this series back to Carolina. The Russian superstar has stopped 132 of the 135 shots he’s faced.

Game 4 between the Panthers and Hurricanes is set for Wednesday night, as Carolina looks to avoid getting swept in their second consecutive Eastern Conference Final.