Florida Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky has been so effective between the pipes for his team in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He is among the major reasons behind the shocking deep run of the Panthers in this postseason. Against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals, Bobrovsky continues to have success. In fact, he even broke a postseason record that had stood for over six decades.

Via Sportsnet Stats:

“Panthers Sergei Bobrovsky sets record for the most saves within the first 3 games of a Conference Final or Stanley Cup Semi-Final series (126 & counting) Previous record-holder was Johnny Bower (125 saves) for Maple Leafs vs Canadiens in the 1960 Stanley Cup Semi-Final.”

Back in Game 1 of the series, Sergei Bobrovsky rejected a total of 63 shots on 65 faced in a 3-2 quadruple overtime victory on the road. Bobrovsky doubled down on that performance the following game, as he turned away 37 of 38 shots in the Panthers’ 2-1 overtime victory.

Bobrovsky has clearly stepped it up with the lights shining brighter. Back in the regular season, he went 24-20 with a .901 saves percentage and 3.07 GAA. Sergei Bobrovsky entered Game 3 of the series versus the Hurricanes carrying a 9-2 record in 12 starts since the start of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs to go with a 2.32 GAA and .931 saves percentage.

Bobrovsky, who signed a seven-year deal with the Panthers in 2019 that’s worth $70 million, has become a messiah of sorts for Florida in the playoffs, and his team will have to hope that he manages to sustain that form the rest of the way against the still-dangerous Carolina squad.