The Carolina Hurricanes have their backs against the wall for the first time in these Stanley Cup Playoffs. One more loss against the Florida Panthers and they are headed home to watch the Stanley Cup Finals from the couch.

However, it isn’t like the Hurricanes have played terribly in the Eastern Conference Finals. Rather, the team has had its fair share of chances. And at times during these games, the Hurricanes have controlled the tempo.

Despite that, the team has nothing to show for it. They lost the first three games of the series as they try to solve resurgent Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour has liked what he’s seen despite the losses.

“We’ve got to find a way to put one in. Defensively, we’ve given up nothing, really,” Brind’Amour told the media following the game. “They’ve got one of the most potent offenses in the league and if you would have told me that you’d be holding them to 20 shots per night, you’d be pretty happy. It’s just weird.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Game 3 in particular left the Hurricanes players frustrated. Bobrovsky stood on his head, making 32 saves and posting a shutout. The few times they did get pucks past the Panthers’ goalie, they rang off the post.

The Hurricanes don’t believe they are out of this yet. Even down 3-0, there are things Carolina has done well that give the team confidence heading into a do-or-die Game 4 on Wednesday.

“It’s there for us. We just have to find a way for us to put it in,” Brind’Amour said. “We’ve got to find a way to break through and give ourselves a chance to get back in this.”