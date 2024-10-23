The Carolina Hurricanes have turned in impressive performances to begin the 2024-25 campaign. However, the Hurricanes have also stumbled at times early on. And on Tuesday night, it seemed as if the Hurricanes had stumbled again against the Edmonton Oilers. But Carolina refused to give up in the face of early adversity. In the end, star forward Sebastian Aho led his team to a thrilling comeback win.

The Hurricanes went down 2-0 against the Oilers early on. Connor McDavid found the back of the net both times to fuel Edmonton's offensive effort. However, Carolina found their game in the third period. They forced overtime, where they won the game in the dying embers of extra time.

“You want to get points any way you can, but this kind of win, coming back from two zip on the road, shows a lot about our team. Especially after it felt like we got a few bad breaks early on, it didn't get us down. We just kept pushing forward,” Aho said of his team's victory, via the Hurricanes' official website.

Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes refused to lose to the Oilers

The Oilers were certainly pleased to see McDavid score twice on Tuesday. And with a 2-0 lead entering the third, it appeared Edmonton was well on its way to an important early season win. Those hopes were shattered early in the third when Shayne Gostisbehere scored on the power play. Martin Neces forced overtime later on before Sebastian Aho scored the winner in overtime.

The Hurricanes recognize they have a skilled team. But sometimes skill alone won't bring you good results. Occasionally, things don't work for one reason or another. That's when you have to dig deep, which Carolina did on Tuesday night against the Oilers.

“I know what we have in there, whether we won or not, that really doesn't change anything. It's one of those games where nothing is going our way, even when we had chances, we couldn't find a way to get a goal and it wasn't looking good. But they just kept playing, and that's all they can do,” Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour said of his team's effort against the Oilers, via Carolina's official website.

The Hurricanes have won three of their last four games after an opening night loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Carolina retakes the ice on Thursday night. They continue a six-game road trip against a Calgary Flames team that has yet to lose in regulation this year.