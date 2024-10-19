The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night. Carolina fell behind early on thanks to Drew O'Connor. But in the end, Carolina cruised to a relatively comfortable victory. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour certainly likes what he saw from his team on Friday.

Brind'Amour, who signed a contract extension with the Hurricanes in the offseason, met with reporters following his team's second win of the season. And the veteran head coach had high praise for Carolina's performance. In fact, he went as far as to say the Hurricanes could have performed even better than they did in the end against the Penguins.

“I thought the mindset coming in was right again. It's two games in a row that we knew how we have to play. It's hard. The way we play is really hard. Guys bought in tonight right from the start, all four lines. I thought we were pretty tight most of the way, we didn't give them a lot of room. We actually probably deserve better, we had a lot of scoring opportunities that hit posts and some things, but I like how we stuck with it,” the Hurricanes head coach said, via the team's official website.

Rod Brind'Amour's Hurricanes kick off road trip on the right note

Rod Brind'Amour is leading his team on a six-game road trip beginning with this game against the Penguins. The Hurricanes had to get off to a winning start to help set the tone for this trip. And they did just that, throwing nearly 40 shots on goal and skating away with a multi-goal win.

One unit that certainly stood out on Friday night was Carolina's power play. The Hurricanes received four power play opportunities against Pittsburgh, converting on two of them. In fact, both of their second period goals came with the man advantage.

“I think we had a direction and a sense that we were going to have quick puck movement. We were going to see our plays. We knew they weren't an overly aggressive penalty kill, so for us (we had to) to feel the puck out there and find our spots, find the chemistry. To get rewarded with a few (goals), it's pretty nice,” defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said of the power play, via the official Hurricanes website.

The Hurricanes have five games left on this road trip. But on Friday night, they picked up a big win that could give them momentum for the rest of the way. Carolina's next stop on this road trip is Missouri as the Hurricanes take on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.