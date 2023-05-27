The Carolina Hurricanes fell short of the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday night. And now many of the team’s upcoming free agents are left wondering what’s next as the summer approaches.

One of those pending free agents is defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere. The 30-year-old blueliner came over in a midseason trade with the Arizona Coyotes to help bring an offensive touch from the point.

Gostisbehere’s performance did leave a bit to be desired. However, the veteran played a reliable role for Carolina as they marched to the Eastern Conference Finals. Whether it’s enough to keep him in a Canes uniform remains to be seen.

Gostisbehere, to his credit, wants to remain with the team. He mentioned the difference between his time in Carolina with his time in Arizona at the beginning of the year in Friday’s exit interviews.

“I was talking to my wife and I said it felt like we’ve been here longer than we were in Arizona this year. We got close to some guys in a short period of time,” Gostisbehere told the media on Friday, via Hurricanes reporter Walt Ruff.

Prior to joining Carolina, Gostisbehere certainly played a major role for the Coyotes. He scored 10 goals and 31 points in an Arizona sweater. With Carolina, the 30-year-old scored three goals and 10 points in 23 games.

His performances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs didn’t make him a star, however. Gostisbehere scored no goals in 15 games. Furthermore, he recorded just three assists. In fact, he had no points in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Gostisbehere provides value as an offensive-minded defenseman. And in a weaker free-agent market this summer, a team certainly will come calling. Only time will tell if an alluring payday is enough to coax him out of Carolina.