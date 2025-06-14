The Orlando Magic surprised NBA fans when they gave the Boston Celtics a series in the first round. Orlando lost 4-1 against the defending champions, but showed signs that they are one or two pieces away from being serious contenders in the Eastern Conference.

With Jayson Tatum out for the season with a torn ACL, the Magic are one team that stands to gain a lot. The first step in that process is nailing their first round pick in the NBA Draft. Orlando has the 16th pick, but could easily move up or down. The San Antonio Spurs pick two spots ahead of them, making them a prime candidate for trade.

Experts anticipate that the first round will be full of trades so teams can position themselves to secure their top targets. The Magic learned throughout last season that they are in desperate need of 3-and-D wings. Their defense was excellent last year, but their efficiency from deep was the worst in the playoffs by far.

The Spurs have a veteran in Harrison Barnes who could bring his experience and shooting to the Magic. With the right package, Orlando could move up two spots so they can have an earlier shot to pick UConn forward Liam McNeeley, one of the sharpshooters in this class.

San Antonio has been included in many trade rumors, but most center around the second pick. Orlando could offer them depth and older players in exchange for dropping back just two selections. Their depth is considerable so much so that Jett Howard barely got any minutes during his rookie season. A deal between the two on draft night could be a win-win trade.

Orlando receives: Harrison Barnes, 2025 first round pick (#14)

San Antonio receives: Goga Bitadze, Tristan de Silva, Gary Harris (#16)

Why the Magic should make this deal

Orlando is already looking to package players to make a big deal this offseason. Sending Harris and Bitadze out clears up minutes for Howard and Jonathan Isaac in the rotation. The Magic's primary goal this summer is to bring in a point guard to play alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. However, shooting is also a big concern. Trading up for McNeeley solves the latter emphatically. During his freshman season with the Huskies, the forward struggled with his efficiency. Despite that, he is considered one of this classes sharpshooters.

Bringing Barnes in boosts the team's shooting without sacrificing too much defensively. Sending Bitadze and de Silva out in the deal stings, but the Magic have enough depth to send them away to bring in players that are a better fit. Giving head coach Jamahl Mosely more freedom to experiment with smaller, faster lineups. This year's NBA Finals are proof that transition can help a team make a deep playoff run if they can do it well.

McNeeley, Howard, and Jalen Suggs give Orlando threats from 3-point range that they did not have against Boston. Barnes would be an improved version of Harris while giving the Banchero a veteran he can rely on. the Magic have the top-end talent necessary to succeed in the East, and this deal helps fill out their bench.

Why the Spurs should make this deal

The Spurs have more future draft capital than almost any other team in the league. However, the addition of De'Aaron Fox earlier this season shows a desire to compete now instead of building over time. In a Western Conference full of talent, depth goes a long way. The Oklahoma City Thunder showed that a team can go 10 or 11 players deep and have success against the rest of the league. This deal gives them much-needed help off of their bench without giving up that much.

Barnes has done everything asked of him during his time in San Antonio. However, the former NBA champion has lost a step defensively. His name has been thrown around in Spurs trade rumors, but San Antonio could hold onto him until the draft to make the most of trading him in the moment.

The difference between the 14th and 16th pick in the draft does not mean much to the Spurs. They have the last two Rookie of the Year winners on their roster, as well as the second pick in this year's draft. At this point in their rebuild, the goal is to surround their star duo with competent players who can help the team climb the ranks in the West. Bitadze, Harris, and de Silva can give that to San Antonio.

The Orlando Magic's draft strategy comes down to who they like in their draft range and how willing they are to move up and get who they want. If a trade becomes their best option, they have what it takes to make it happen.