The Edmonton Oilers are keeping quiet about who will start in goal for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters on Friday that no decision has been made yet, as the series returns to Edmonton tied at 2-2.

Stuart Skinner started in Game 4 but was replaced after allowing three goals on 17 shots in the first period. His early struggles led the Oilers to switch to backup Calvin Pickard, who played a key role in the comeback.

Pickard stepped in as a relief goalie and made an impressive 22 saves out of 23 shots. His stellar performance was key to the team's exciting 5-4 overtime victory. This also marked his second consecutive game on the ice, following a brief stint in Game 3.

In these playoffs, Skinner holds a record of 7-6, with a goals-against average of 2.99, a save percentage of .891, and he has notched three shutouts in 14 starts. Pickard, on the other hand, has a perfect 7-0 record, with a 2.69 GAA and a .896 save percentage in nine games.

Pickard’s current streak puts him in elite company in Oilers history. He became the fourth goaltender in the franchise's playoff history to record seven-straight wins, joining legends like Grant Fuhr, Bill Ranford, and Dwayne Roloson.

The last time Pickard started was May 8 against the Vegas Golden Knights. In that game, he made 28 saves in a 5-4 OT win but got injured afterward. That injury allowed Skinner to return as the starter for the Dallas series and the Final.

Coach Knoblauch praised both goalies for their contributions, noting their ability to perform in key moments. He highlighted Skinner’s importance in earlier rounds and recognized Pickard’s big saves, stressing the value of having a reliable duo.

One of those crucial saves came in overtime of Game 4 when Pickard denied Panthers forward Sam Bennett during a 2-on-1 break. The puck deflected off Pickard’s glove, hit the crossbar, and stayed out, keeping the Oilers in the game.

Corey Perry, who lost the puck battle that led to that scoring chance, credited Pickard for his calm under pressure. “You have to give a lot of credit to him,” Perry said via NHL.com, reflecting on how the goalie kept the Oilers competitive after stepping in cold.