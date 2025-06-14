The New Orleans Saints made headlines this offseason since they hired a new head coach in Kellen Moore after he won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. Then, they made headlines again after quarterback Derek Carr announced he was retiring from football due to a prolonged and nagging shoulder injury. It has been a rollercoaster offseason. But now, with mandatory minicamp underway, the headlines have shifted to more basic cuts or signings, including the recent signing of running back Cam Akers after a tryout.

Akers signed with the Saints after spending two practices during mandatory minicamp. He joins Alvin Kamara, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kendre Miller, and rookie sixth-round pick Devin Neal in a crowded backfield. Kamara is easily the best running back on the roster, but the battle will be over who wins the job for the second string.

The 2020 second-round pick turns 26 in June and still has plenty left in the tank as a running back in the NFL, but it might not be as a starter. The Los Angeles Rams drafted him, and after the 2023 season, traded him to the Minnesota Vikings. Then, Akers signed with the Houston Texans for the 2024-2025 season, but the Texans traded him to the Vikings in his second stint with the team halfway through the season.

He finished the year with 104 carries and 444 rushing yards with two touchdowns. Then, he had 14 receptions for 68 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Discussing the addition of Akers during Tuesday's media session, Moore complemented what he's seen from the veteran back, as he brings plenty of experience to the table.

“Cam is an experienced player,” Moore said via CBS Sports. “He's done a lot throughout this league. You're always trying to evaluate as many players as possible as you go through this. So we felt like it was a great opportunity, and we are fired up that he wanted to come out here.”

His NFL career has been more bumpy than expected, especially after being a five-star recruit out of Mississippi and a standout at Florida State. In five NFL seasons, Akers has totaled 502 rushing attempts for 2,025 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he has also caught 52 passes for 388 yards and four touchdowns.

The new-look Saints are in line to utilize their ground game even more without Carr. Tyler Shough, their rookie quarterback, is most likely starting under center, and he will need help to get acclimated to the NFL. Akers brings some nice experience to a running back room with multiple weapons.