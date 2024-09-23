The Carolina Hurricanes had a chance to win the Stanley Cup in 2024. However, the team couldn't even reach the Eastern Conference Finals. The Hurricanes lost to the New York Rangers in the second round of the postseason. With Carolina's offseason now complete, the team is hoping for better days in 2024-25.

The Hurricanes made big moves in NHL Free Agency over the summer. In saying this, Carolina also has some roster concerns to work through this season. Thankfully, they won't need to wait long to hit the ice. Carolina's preseason debut comes on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. And the Hurricanes meet the Lightning again on October 10 to open the regular season.

Carolina expects to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. They are already led by their younger stars. However, they could open the season with more prospects making the leap to the NHL. Here are two Hurricanes prospects worth keeping an eye on as training camp develops.

Bradly Nadeau could make the Hurricanes roster

Bradly Nadeau is a former first-round pick of the Hurricanes from the 2023 NHL Draft. He entered the draft as one of the more underrated prospects in the class. Nadeau played well in the British Columbia Hockey League entering the draft. And in 2023-24, he proved to the hockey world that he was worth the first-round pick.

Nadeau made the jump to college hockey with the University of Maine. In 37 games, he scored 19 goals and 46 points. His performances helped him make his NHL debut with the Hurricanes in 2023-24. However, he did not score a point in that contest.

Nadeau's junior rights are owned by Rimouski Océanic of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. But Carolina has high hopes for the 19-year-old forward. In fact, it would not be a shock to see the former first-round pick make the roster. And if he does, Carolina may slot him on the top-six right off the bat.

Nadeau is held in high regard by Carolina's front office. If he plays well in preseason, he would justify this belief in him by team executives. And he could be given a lot of opportunities to succeed in a major way during his debut NHL campaign.

Scott Morrow is worth watching

Scott Morrow is a former second-round pick of the Hurricanes from the 2021 NHL Draft. Morrow did not turn pro immediately, electing to play collegiately at UMass-Amherst. But he eventually signed his entry-level contract with the Hurricanes in 2024.

Morrow spent most of his season with UMass-Amherst, though. He scored six goals and 30 points for the school in 2023-24. This gave him three consecutive 30+ point seasons for the school. After signing his entry-level contract, he played two games for Carolina, but did not record a single point.

Morrow has a case to make the NHL roster this fall. Especially after Carolina lost a few defensemen in the offseason. Where he would play on the blueline is up for debate. In any event, he has the potential to be a top-four defender in the NHL if he continues on his current trajectory.

The Hurricanes want to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. But they will need to lean on some of their prospects to do so. Morrow is one of those prospects who could help the team go on another deep playoff run. It will certainly be interesting to see how he performs in the coming weeks before the season starts.