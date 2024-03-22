The Washington Capitals continue their homestand when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night. The Hurricanes host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday before traveling to the nation's capital. The teams have split the season thus far, winning a game each on the road. Washington took a close 2-1 shootout win in Carolina before the Hurricanes dominated in the second game, 6-2. The Hurricanes have won five of six meetings dating back to March 2022. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Capitals prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Hurricanes are catching fire at the right time, which is no surprise. Carolina has won at least a round in five consecutive playoffs, including two trips to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Hurricanes loaded up at the trade deadline, acquiring Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jake Guentzel to increase their forward depth. The move has paid dividends, winning seven of their last eight games, a run that started before the deadline.
The Capitals miraculously re-entered the Eastern Conference playoff picture by winning five out of seven games. A loss to the Maple Leafs on Wednesday night set them back, and the schedule won't get any easier for them. After facing Carolina, the Capitals take on the Jets, Red Wings, and the Maple Leafs. The Capitals must keep their heads above water before a must-win game against Detroit.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Capitals Odds
Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+125)
Moneyline: -190
Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-155)
Moneyline: +155
Over: 5.5 (-130)
Under: 5.5 (+100)
How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Capitals
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: Monumental Sports Network, Bally Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Hurricanes Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Hurricanes' goaltending tandem heading into the playoffs was shored up with Frederik Andersen's returning. Andersen has allowed two goals in his last two games, including a shutout over the Florida Panthers, the league's top team at the time. Pyotr Kochetkov is playing well, allowing one goal in two of his last three games. Goaltending has been an issue for the Hurricanes every year in the playoffs, so a solid tandem may be the difference in them getting over the Eastern Conference final hump.
Carolina's offense has been clicking with the additions of Kuznetsov and Guentzel. They are averaging 4.1 goals per game over the last ten games.
Why The Capitals Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Capitals also have a good goaltending tandem, which has helped get them back into playoff contention. Charlie Lindgren has come out of nowhere to grab the starting position, holding an 18-12-5 record and a .911 save percentage. The Capitals are allowing 2.9 goals per game over their last ten games.
The Capitals have been a good team at home this season, owning a 17-11-5 record at Capital One Arena. There aren't many reasons to bet against the Hurricanes, but Washington finds ways to win despite their poor goal differential.
Final Hurricanes-Capitals Prediction & Pick
The Capitals are one of the most confusing teams in hockey history. They have a terrible -31 goal differential but are one point out of a playoff spot. Washington is a fraudulent playoff contender, but you can't deny their ability to win games.
The Capitals have been having an interesting year, but the Hurricanes are locked in for a playoff run, and not even Washington's good fortunes can slow down this Carolina wagon. The Hurricanes have dominated the Capitals since March 2022, winning five of the last six meetings and grabbing 11 of 12 points. Carolina wins the offensive, defensive, and goaltending matchup, and should ruin Washington's playoff chances even further.
Final Hurricanes-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (+125)