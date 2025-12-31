USC football somehow slipped in one last contender for 2025 Catch of the Year. Even with 2026 still less than 30 hours away. Jaden Richardson sparked new conversations with a monster one-handed grab against a TCU team without Josh Hoover in the Alamo Bowl.

The wide receiver was tightly covered near the left side of the end zone. Jayden Maiava still ripped it deep to the 6-foot-1 target. Richardson managed to stretch out his right hand and leap to the air…coming down with the touchdown on Tuesday night.

PUT IT ON A POSTER 🔥 Jaden Richardson with the catch of the game 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aIFhJpDpER — ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

ESPN color commentator Louis Riddick was among those raving about the reception — calling it a catch of the year candidate. Riddick added how Richardson wasn't even considered the second-best wide receiver on this USC roster.

He rose as a highlight for head coach Lincoln Riley. Plus sparked lots of reactions online.

Jaden Richardson earns rave reviews in USC vs. TCU Alamo Bowl

The contest down in San Antonio saw the former Tufts University wideout steal the show and spark reactions.

Yahoo Sports asked its followers if the snag was COTY material. The USC football account on the social media website X, formerly Twitter, posted an “OMG” tweet and even dropped photos of Richardson's grab.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic entered the Richardson chatter online too.

“Wow. Jaden Richardson… These USC wideouts got a knack for the spectacular,” Feldman posted on his X account.

Even USC legend Su'a Cravens couldn't help but react to what he saw.

What a catch ! — Su’a Kristopher Cravens (@SuaKCravens) December 31, 2025

USC entered the bowl game feeling the heat for losing the famed rivalry game to Notre Dame for the future. They even rolled without big-play wide receiver Makai Lemon who opted for the NFL Draft. Fellow target Ja'Kobi Lane chose not to play too amid his own league future.

Yet a 10-catch, 117-yard WR from the 2025 season stole the show.