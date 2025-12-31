North Carolina Tar Heels opened Atlantic Coast Conference play with a solid 79-66 home win over Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday night, but the result was defined by the historic performance of freshman forward Caleb Wilson.

In just his 14th collegiate game, Wilson produced one of the most complete stat lines the program has seen in decades, reinforcing why his name is quickly becoming central to UNC’s season.

“Caleb Wilson is the first UNC player in the last 30 seasons to lead the team in PTS, REB, AST and BLK in a single game,” ESPN Insights posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Wilson finished the night with 22 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, while also adding six assists and two blocks. His versatility showed throughout the game, particularly during a key second-half run when he capped momentum with a powerful dunk that energized the crowd in Chapel Hill.

While North Carolina endured some uneven offensive stretches early, Wilson’s consistent impact helped stabilize the Tar Heels and keep them in control.

That strong show only underscores how rare Wilson’s night was, especially at a program known for elite talent across multiple eras. Beyond the all-around dominance, Wilson also reached another milestone by becoming the first freshman in UNC history to score 20 or more points in six consecutive games, a feat that places him in rare company at a school that has featured stars such as Michael Jordan, Vince Carter, Antawn Jamison, Sean May, and Tyler Hansbrough.

What makes Wilson’s rise even more notable is how quickly it has happened. Less than halfway through his first season, he is already rewriting sections of the Tar Heels’ record book while establishing himself as one of the most productive freshmen in the country.

His ability to rebound, facilitate offense, protect the rim, and score efficiently has made him a matchup problem on a nightly basis.

As North Carolina (13-1) moves deeper into ACC play, Wilson’s continued development will be central to the team’s ceiling. If his early trajectory is any indication, the freshman forward may only be scratching the surface of what could become a truly special Tar Heels career.