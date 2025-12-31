In a game so good, it needed more than 48 minutes to decide a winner, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves all tied up at 136-all against the Memphis Grizzlies with just 18.3 seconds left to play.

After having some minor confusion over where they could inbound the ball, with it ruled Tyrese Maxey couldn't take the ball up from the 76ers' side of halfcourt, Philadelphia did their best to hunt for a good shot against a Grizzlies team that didn't exactly play lights out defense during regulation.

As defenders crashed in on Maxey, the ball ultimately landed in the hands of rookie first-round pick VJ Edgecombe, who, without hesitation, chucked it up from beyond the arc, connecting on a deep 3 to give Philadelphia a three-point lead with just 1.7 seconds left in overtime.

VJ EDGECOMBE WITH ICE IN HIS VEINS ❄ Huge 3 with 1.7 seconds remaining in overtime!pic.twitter.com/zTugFfVdsb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is a developing story.