ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Carolina Hurricanes will travel to Sin City to battle the Vegas Golden Knights. It's a thriller at T-Mobile Arena as we share our NHL odds series and make a Hurricanes-Golden Knights prediction and pick.

The Canes swept the Knights last season. Additionally, they covered the spread in both games. The Hurricanes are 6-4 over the past 10 games against the Golden Knights. Moreover, they are 3-2 in Vegas over the past five games. The Hurricanes are also 4-1 against the spread over the last five games against the Golden Knights.

Here are the Hurricanes-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Golden Knights Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+184)

Moneyline: -132

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-225)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs Golden Knights

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and FDSS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

Goal scoring was a flaw coming into the season, as many believed. However, it has improved, as the Canes are sixth in goals. The Hurricanes are also passing the puck well, ranging eighth in assists. Likewise, Carolina is shooting the puck well, ranking ninth in shooting percentage. The Hurricanes are also thriving on the powerplay, ranking eighth with the extra-man attack.

Martin Necas is one of the hottest players in the game right now. Remarkably, he is on a nine-game point streak and has also delivered seven multi-point efforts. Necas is fourth in the league in points, tied with Nikita Kucherov and Sam Reinhart. This has the makings of a possible breakout campaign. Now, he hopes to continue thriving as he faces the Golden Knights.

Andrei Svechnikov has been just as good as he is on an eight-game point streak. Gracefully, he has built amazing chemistry with Necas and currently has five goals and nine assists. Sebastian Aho has tallied three goals and 10 assists this season. Additionally, he managed another assist on Saturday. Jack Roslovic has also done well. So far, he has delivered nine goals and one assist.

Pyotr Kochetkov is the starter, with Frederik Andersen being sidelined. He is 7-1 with a 2.51 goals-against average with an .896 save percentage. While his save percentage has not been great, he has still done enough to win hockey games. The defense has remained excellent. So far, the Canes are fourth in goals against. The Hurricanes also are exceptional at killing penalties, ranking seventh on the penalty kill.

The Hurricanes will cover the spread if they can dominate puck possession and control the game's flow. Then, they must avoid taking too many penalties and find a way to prevent open lanes and direct shots.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

Mark Stone is injured, and if he cannot heal fast enough, this may hurt the Golden Knights over the long run. Despite this, the Knights still have capable scorers. The Golden Knights are third in goals. Likewise, their passing has been crisp, as they rank second in the NHL in assists. The Knights have also been the best-shooting team in the league. Amazingly, they are first in shooting percentage. Additionally, Vegas has continued to thrive on the powerplay, ranking third.

Jack Eichel is still around, and he had three helpers on Friday. Currently, he has four goals and 18 assists through 14 games. Eichel has been the heart of the team for a few seasons, and he continues to shine. Meanwhile, Ivan Barbashev has delivered, with seven goals and nine assists.

Adin Hill has not been great. Sadly, he is just 6-2 with a 3.13 goals-against average and a save percentage of .881. The defense has been mostly positive. Currently, the Knights rank 10th in goals against. But the penalty kill has been subpar. Unfortunately, they rank just 22nd in killing penalties.

The Golden Knights will cover the spread if they can get off to a fast start and put the Canes away early. Then, they must avoid bad penalties and do a better job of defending.

Final Hurricanes-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes are 9-4 against the puck line this season, while the Golden Knights are 9-5 against the odds. Additionally, scoring has improved for both squads as the Canes are 5-5-3 at covering the over/under, while the Knights are 10-3-1 at covering the over/under. The Hurricanes are also 4-3 against the puck line on the road, while the Golden Knights are 6-2 against the odds at home. Likewise, the Canes are 3-3-1 at covering the over/under on the road, while the Knights are 6-2 in covering the over/under at home. Because of their ability to defend and play stingy all over the ice, I am favoring the Canes to cover the puck line on the road.

Final Hurricanes-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+184)