The Los Angeles Dodgers got a long-awaited look at their two-way superstar on the mound Monday night, and Shohei Ohtani didn’t disappoint. After more than 21 months away from pitching in an MLB game, Ohtani returned in a big way in his pitching debut for L.A. against the San Diego Padres.

In his first time on the mound for the Dodger Blue, Ohtani allowed one earned run on two hits in a tightly managed first inning. More importantly, he lit up the radar gun. In his first pitching appearance since August 2023, the three-time MVP averaged 99.1 mph on nine four-seam fastballs and topped out at 100.2 mph.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter by Dodgers beat writer Bill Plunkett, Ohtani was initially aiming for less.

“Shohei Ohtani said he planned to sit 95-96 mph tonight. Excitement of the moment pushed it higher (he averaged 99.1 mph on 9 four seam fastballs and topped out at 100.2 mph)”

Despite some early command issues and a brief outing, Ohtani’s return was a clear statement both to the crowd at Dodger Stadium and to the league. It wasn’t just raw power on display, it marked a pivotal step in his recovery and evolving role with the club.

After finishing his one-inning start, Ohtani stayed in the lineup as the designated hitter and made a major impact. He went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs, helping lead Los Angeles to a 6–3 win in this critical Dodgers vs. Padres divisional matchup.

His performance also helped the team notch its 44th win of the season, adding momentum to a roster that's battled injuries across its starting rotation. This return may not have lasted long, but the significance was huge — both on the field and for what it signals long term.

The Dodgers have chosen a nontraditional approach by bringing Ohtani back directly to MLB action rather than easing him through a minor-league rehab. That decision appears justified after Monday’s explosive showcase of both pitching velocity and offensive production.

Ohtani’s debut may have lasted just one inning on the mound, but it left no doubt — baseball’s most unique weapon is back, ready to impact both sides of the game as the Dodgers gear up for another World Series push.