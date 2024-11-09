The Vegas Golden Knights are off to a fine start once again in 2024-25. Captain Mark Stone has provided a huge boost offensively for Vegas as they seek to make another deep playoff run. However, the news is not all good in the Sin City. Before their game against the Seattle Kraken, the Golden Knights received unfortunate news regarding their captain.

Stone is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Vegas announced on Friday night. Vegas may have anticipated needing an additional forward. The Golden Knights recalled forward Jonas Rondbjerg from the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights after placing defenseman Nic Hague on injured reserve.

Stone has long emerged as one of the best players on the Vegas roster. However, it seemed as if he might have been on track toward reaching a new level. The veteran Golden Knights captain scored six goals and 21 points through 13 games. He is tied with Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas as the sixth-highest-scoring skater in the entire league.

Golden Knights' Mark Stone has struggled with injury

Unfortunately, Mark Stone is no stranger to the injury bug. Just last season Stone suffered a ruptured spleen around the NHL Trade Deadline. He was able to return in time to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, though the Golden Knights lost to the Dallas Stars.

Stone's injuries have helped fuel some controversy, as well. Placing the veteran forward on long-term injured reserve frees up significant cap space for Vegas. The Golden Knights used this cap space to trade for Noah Hanifin, Anthony Mantha, and Tomas Hertl at the NHL Trade Deadline back in March. His return in the Stanley Cup Playoffs fueled speculation of salary cap manipulation on behalf of the team.

Stone has suffered other lower-body injuries in the past. In fact, he underwent back surgery twice in 13 months ahead of the 2023-24 season. It's unclear whether this injury affects his back. NHL teams are usually vague with injury updates to the public in order to keep opposing players from trying to exploit it on the ice.

The Golden Knights are off to an incredible start this year. Vegas has won nine of its first 13 games so far. They are currently tied on points with their division rival Los Angeles Kings for the third seed in the Western Conference. Only the Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild have had better starts in the West.

How the Golden Knights move forward without Stone remains to be seen. His health is of the utmost importance at this time, however. Hopefully, he can return to the ice sooner rather than later without any complications.