‘Hurting pretty good’: Justin Fields gets brutally honest on aggravating shoulder injury in Bears loss

Justin Fields is hurting- and not just because his Chicago Bears mustered just one touchdown in the Thursday Night Football loss to the Washington Commanders. Fields re-aggravated a shoulder injury during the game and did not mince words with reporters when speaking about his health after the contest, per Grant Gordon of NFL.com.

“I’m hurting. Hurting pretty good,” Fields said. “Got a long weekend, so I’ll have some extra time to heal up.”

Justin Fields said that he is “hurting pretty good”, though the Bears signal-caller did note that he will have added time to heal up, given that the team had an early contest this week due to Thursday Night Football.

The Bears quarterback went on to clarify that this isn’t a new injury to his left shoulder, but one that he aggravated during the contest. Fields reportedly dislocated that shoulder earlier this year.

According to Mark Grote of 670 the Score, Justin Fields said he’s confident that he’ll be able to play in the Bears’ Week 7 game against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

As bad as the Bears offense has been, the last thing they need is for Fields to be compromised in any way. The Ohio State product has been unimpressive on the stat sheet, tallying 869 passing yards and just four touchdowns against five interceptions in six games played.

However, Chicago must ride it out with Fields, who certainly has the potential to be their franchise guy. But he needs to be fully healthy to do so.