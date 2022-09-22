The drama of Lonzo Ball’s knee injury took another twist this week when the Bulls revealed that the point guard would undergo surgery next week in Los Angeles and be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.

Remember that this was the same left knee Ball hurt in January. After it was initially diagnosed as a bone bruise, the hope was that he would be back in a matter of weeks. Those weeks, however, stretched into months as more testing revealed that he required a meniscus tear repaired. Still, the team remained optimistic that he would be ready for the final week of the season and into the 2022 playoffs.

That hope rapidly evaporated when he was constantly held up in the rehabilitation procedure, struggling with pain when he reached the sprinting and lateral movement portions of the program.

The goal for the summer was to recuperate and then get Ball back into shape, but that didn’t happen as expected, too. Eventually, Ball and his camp went to get second and third opinions on what was going on, and the latest doctor he visited believed that an arthroscopic debridement would be the best course of action. That means his kneed needs cleaning to eliminate certain materials or debris causing the pain.

With the timeframe they’ve given Ball to be evaluated, the Bulls should have a better timetable for his return in November. However, it doesn’t guarantee Ball will be back anytime soon. As the Bulls have discovered with the 24-year-old, timelines have been quite relative in his first five NBA seasons.

With those considerations in mind, here are three Bulls players who must step up with Lonzo Ball requiring more surgery.

3. Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso isn’t technically a point guard, but he’s one of the Bulls’ most energetic and reliable players. Maybe the best thing about him is that he seems to be an on-court extension of head coach Billy Donovan. As such, there’s a strong case to be made for Caruso.

Few players on the Chicago Bulls’ 2022-23 roster are as mature and seasoned decision-makers as Caruso. That’s a big reason Caruso is the only player in Chicago’s locker room with a championship ring.

He is a real leader who has had to fight hard for all he has in the NBA. He was not born with a mountain of natural talent. However, Caruso has had to grind his way up to become a borderline basketball genius. He showed this in helping the Los Angeles Lakers get their 2020 championship and has done well with the Bulls, too.

Unlike Chicago’s other reserve guards, Caruso is in his prime and has the experience and attitude to command the respect of his teammates in the locker room. As a result, he’s a reasonable choice to serve as the starting point guard until Ball returns.

2. Goran Dragic

In hindsight, perhaps it was providential that the Bulls added veteran Goran Dragic in July. That’s when they finalized a one-year, $2.9 million contract with him.

Dragic, 36, has averaged 13.7 points and shot 36.2 percent from 3-point range in 14 seasons with Phoenix, Houston, Miami, Toronto, and Brooklyn. He even made an All-Star team with the Heat during the 2017-18 season. He also helped them reach the NBA Finals in 2020.

In the most recent FIBA Eurobasket tournament, Dragic starred for Slovenia alongside Luka Doncic. Dragic put up 14.9 points per game while shooting 35.0 percent from three-point land.

In his last NBA campaign, Dragic scored 7.5 points per game while shooting 25.4 percent from beyond the arc. Last season, he played for Toronto and Brooklyn. Take note that the Bulls were fourth in the NBA in 3-point accuracy but last in attempts.

Those numbers aren’t very good, sure. However, Dragic has a good chance to bounce back in 2022-23 and give an offensive boost for the Bulls as a distributor and three-point shooter.

And now with Lonzo Ball’s absence, Dragic presents coach Donovan with another intriguing alternate at floor general. Again, Dragic adds versatility to Donovan’s squad outside of his core.

Yes, Dragic has injury worries of his own, but his offensive upside is worth the low-risk deal he is expected to earn from the Bulls. If he gets an opportunity to start in place of Ball, the veteran should produce.

1. Ayo Dosunmu

The Chicago Bulls were overjoyed when hometown product Ayo Dosunmu was taken at No. 38 in the 2021 NBA Draft. Fan expectations for the former Illinois star entering his rookie season, however, were quite low. Due to the long-term injuries to Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, Dosunmu was thrust into a major role, which he handled brilliantly. With Ball anticipated to miss more time to start the 2022-23 season, one bright spot is that Dosunmu is again in a position to succeed.

Dosunmu should be a key member of the Bulls’ backcourt this season. He will also do all possible to compensate for Ball’s continued absence. Coach Donovan will have to make a judgment on who will replace Ball in the starting lineup. Having said that, Dosunmu should have the best chance. Recall that he started 40 of the 77 games he played in the previous season. He also built a good relationship in the starting lineup with Nikola Vucevic.

Whether he starts at point guard or not, Dosunmu will see plenty of minutes. He should also be prioritized above an aging veteran like Dragic. The 22-year-old brings more versatility and two-way ability to the court, and the Bulls must do everything they can to help him develop.