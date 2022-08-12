‘I could visibly see a horse’: Cubs SS Nico Hoerner’s hilarious Field of Dreams Game admission

The second Field of Dreams Game between the Chicago Cub and Cincinnati Reds was a success, with the Cubs emerging victorious by a score of 4-2. There were plenty of interesting sights and sounds from the game, with legendary father-son duo Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. making a cameo appearance to recreate a scene from the iconic movie before the contest.

The Cubs and Reds also hilariously enjoyed the wonders of the cornfield, taking a pregame stroll through the stalks before emerging out of them onto the field. But one of the funnier moments happened after the game. Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner provided one of the more memorable quotes when discussing what the atmosphere was like. Here’s what he had to say, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

Nico Hoerner : “It felt like a college atmosphere. Definitely not normal. I could visibly see a horse from shortstop pretty easily." — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 12, 2022

Nico Hoerner said that the Field of Dreams Game felt like a “college atmosphere.” That’s fair. The crowd, which featured an announced attendance of 7,283, certainly did bring the energy. But then the Cubs shortstop said something hilarious about the contest vs. the Reds.

Hoerner said that he “could visibly see a horse.” A horse?! No wonder the Cubs shortstop said the Field of Dreams Game was “not normal.”

It’s pretty comical to imagine Hoerner’s thought process when he was lining up at short against the Reds. Getting into his stance before the pitch, when, out of the corner of his eye, he sees a stallion in the background.

Wild. The only sign of horses on the site of the Field of Dreams Game was before the contest, when Clydesdales were spotted outside the stadium.

We’ll never know what horse Nico Hoerner saw while playing in the Field of Dreams Game. But he sure did provide one of the more memorable quotes of the baseball season.