Published November 22, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

There is no hotter team in the NHL right now than the New Jersey Devils, and it’s got nothing to do with their moniker. The Devils are crushing the competition in the league right now. No one has been able to stop them from collecting one win after another. In fact, they have just tied their franchise record for the most consecutive victories with 13 after taking down Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers Monday night at home, 5-2.

Devils Nico Hischier got the second-star honors after the game, as he assisted in three of New Jersey’s goals, including the one that put his team on the board first in the opening period.

Following the game, Hischier reflected on New Jersey’s’ incredible run.

“This is the most fun stretch I’ve ever played in hockey, I don’t want it to end,” Hischier said of the Devils’ undefeated streak, via Devils reporter Amanda Stein.

The win over Edmonton was also the Devils’ second this season against the Oilers.

What the Devils are doing is nothing short of exceptional, and it is also definitely not a fluke. New Jersey is feeding off its fantastic puck control and impressive ability to find and create premium scoring opportunities. They are getting production from the top to the bottom lines.

The Devils, who have scored at least four goals in 10 of the games during their win streak, have a shot at setting a new franchise record for the most victories in a row this coming Wednesday night at home versus the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs. The Devils beat the Leafs last week on the road, 3-2, via OT.