Published November 21, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 4 min read

Who’s going to stop the New Jersey Devils? Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will try to be the ones to derail the red-hot Devils this Monday, as they look to return the favor to New Jersey for their earlier loss to Nico Hischier and company. Will the Oilers cool off New Jersey? Or, will the Devils stick another L on Edmonton for the second time in as many meetings this season? With all that being said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series along with our Oilers-Devils prediction.

Here are the Oilers vs. Devils NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Oilers vs. Devils Odds

Edmonton Oilers: +1 (-118)

New Jersey Devils: -1 (-104)

Over: 7 (+106)

Under: 7 (-130)

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

It has been an up-and-down ride of late for the Oilers. Since ending a three-game losing skid earlier this November, Edmonton has won 3-2, without winning in consecutive fashion in that five-game span. The Oilers have a shot this Monday at not only avenging their 4-3 loss to New Jersey on Nov. 3 at home but also winning back-to-back for the first time in over two weeks.

The Oilers are coming off a 4-3 overtime victory at home last Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights. If you didn’t know who scored the game-winning goal for the Oilers in that game, you might have a good idea who did. Connor McDavid, who’s been on a hot start to the season, found the back of the net in OT against the Golden Knights for his 16th goal of the season — the most by anyone in the NHL this season, so far.

McDavid also leads the league with 34 points, two of which came in the first meeting with New Jersey in which he had a goal and an assist. The Oilers had control for the most part of that game, even entering the final period with a two-goal lead but the wheels fell off in the third frame when Edmonton got outscored, 3-0. With McDavid as the focal point of the Oilers’ attack, Edmonton is averaging 3.56 goals per contest, good for seventh overall in the league. Even with that robust average, the Oilers should have put up more goals than they have at the moment.

They are sixth in the league with a 5-on-5 expected goals for of 42.9 — nearly 10 more goals than what they’ve actually scored under that qualification. The second line of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, and Warren Foegele is also buzzing right now, combining for six goals and seven assists in the last five Oilers games. Patrolling the net for the Oilers in this rematch could likely be Stuart Skinner, who owns a 4-4 record and a 2.52 GA/G and .930 SV% — 14th and third in the NHL, respectively.

Why The Devils Could Cover The Spread

You will have to walk all the way back to October 24th to check out the last time the Devils tasted defeat. Since their 6-3 defeat at home to the Washington Nationals that day, the Devils have gone on a scintillating 12-game undefeated stretch. Only three of those wins came via overtime. The last time they hit the ice, the Devils thrashed the Ottawa Senators, 5-1, last Saturday to finish a three-game road trip unscathed. New Jersey is only a win against Edmonton this Monday away from tying the franchise’s all-time record for the longest winning streak, which was set way back in the 2000-01 NHL season.

The Devils also collected 30 points in just 18 games, which is a new club record for the fewest games needed to reach that point total in a season. The success New Jersey is relishing is mostly because of the team’s superior puck control. The Devils always have the puck and often find great spots for premium scoring chances. That’s what they did to come back and win against the Oilers the first time out. In that game, the Devils outshot the Oilers, 43-37.

As for overall shots regardless of quality, the Devils had an astounding 80 to just 59 by Edmonton. To further illustrate New Jersey’s advantage in generating good looks at least in this matchup versus the Oilers, consider that the Devils posted a 4.35 expected goals for and a 55.68 scoring chance for percentage in the win over Edmonton, which recorded a 3.71 expected goals for to go with a 44.32 scoring chance for percentage.

While Edmonton gets plenty of contribution from their top two lines, the Devils are coaxing sound production from the top down to the third line. The bottom trio of Miles Wood, Michael McLeod, and Nathan Bastian have 11 goals and 17 assists, so far this season. The Oilers should know that because Bastian and McLeod had an assist each in the first meeting between these teams, while Wood netted two goals to go with an assist.

Final Oilers vs. Devils Prediction & Pick

At some point, the winning will have to come to a halt for the Devils, but it won’t come in this game. New Jersey peppers the Oilers’ net with a ton of shots again, enough to come away with another victory – and cover.

Final Kings-Flames Prediction & Pick: Devils -1 (-104)