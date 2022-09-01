‘I feel a lot better’: Kenny Golladay insists he’s ready for bounce-back season with Giants after procedure

The 2021 free agency addition of Kenny Golladay was met with cheers by New York Giants fans. Just one season later, his $72 million contract looks like another mistake Dave Gettleman left behind.

Golladay recorded just 521 receiving yards and 37 catches in 14 games last season. Daniel Jones’ incompetence certainly played a factor but Golladay was not faultless, as he struggled to get himself open. He had a very minimal impact on the offense despite getting a hefty payday.

The Giants announced that the veteran wide receiver underwent surgery in the offseason, which slowed down his progress heading into this season. Still, he is hopeful that he still produce at a high level. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Golladay said he feels “pretty good” entering the 2022 season and is looking to bounce back from a disappointing, touchdown-less season.

“First off, I just want to remain healthy,” Golladay said, via ESPN. “Very blessed that I was able to go through this whole training camp healthy, be able to actually be a part of each practice to get that chemistry down…I feel a lot better coming into this.”

Giants general manager Joe Schoen believes in him. “Great kid, works hard, knows his assignments. I don’t think he’s missed a practice,” he said of Golladay to ESPN, noting that he missed a little time after the operation.

Golladay is only two seasons removed from a Pro Bowl appearance. He will most likely not return to that level, especially not with Jones, but he could still prove to be a top-notch wideout. The Giants offense should be improved with a reshuffled offensive line and new head coach Brian Daboll.