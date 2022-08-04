‘I feel like we’re invisible’: Attorney Tony Buzbee rips NFL, DA over Deshaun Watson situation

The NFL’s situation with Deshaun Watson remains ongoing as the league works out its disciplinary measures for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. Tony Buzbee, the Houston lawyer who represents many of Watson’s accusers, is fed up with how the league is handling it.

Buzbee held a press conference following the announcement of Watson’s six-game suspension and the NFL’s decision to appeal it. He said that he and his clients feel “invisible” after news broke of Watson’s suspension.

Tony Buzbee, quoting his clients, said the six-game suspension levied against Deshaun Watson: 'I feel like we're invisible.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 4, 2022

Tony Buzbee and his clients have good reason to feel disrespected by the league. Comparing Watson’s suspension to others that the NFL has given over the years (and even this offseason) shows a complete lack of consistency and commitment to giving serious consequences to those who deserve it. Even though Watson’s initial suspension was decided by an independent arbiter and not the league itself, it reflected how the league has a history of giving punishments that are too lenient to domestic abusers.

Buzbee called the NFL’s disciplinary process “flawed” after only speaking with 10 of his 22 clients and then only presenting four of them at Watson’s hearing.

Tony Buzbee on NFL disciplinary process said 10 of his clients met with NFL investigators: 'We never expected much from their flawed process.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 4, 2022

Tony Buzbee also shared criticism for Kim Ogg, the district attorney of Harris County, Texas, over the decision not to hand down indictments on Watson. Although he was also not exonerated, Buzbee said that Ogg failed his clients in their search for justice.

Tony Buzbee said the elected DA (Kim Ogg) 'failed these women' with no indictments handed down. Two Texas grand juries declined to charge Deshaun Watson with any crimes. He has maintained his innocence throughout process while being represented by Rusty Hardin — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 4, 2022

The NFL is looking to impose an indefinite suspension and fine on Watson. Commissioner Roger Goodell will not be hearing Watson’s appeal, instead choosing former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey.

In addition to the league and district attorney, Tony Buzbee slammed ESPN insider Adam Schefter for his tweet about Watson that implied he was innocent of any wrongdoing.