Tyler Herro’s bank account is set to add another zero over the next few seasons after the Miami Heat signed him to a four-year, potentially $130 million deal.

While he’s obviously going to spread the wealth amongst his family and loved ones, his teammates shouldn’t expect any grand gestures from Tyler Herro after his newly-minted deal.

Herro posted an appropriate GIF after the news was announced, which he said was prepared by his Heat teammates. He explained, however, that it was all in good fun.

He truly means that too, which he proved by swiftly rejecting Heat teammate Caleb Martin’s request for a rather pricy team-wide present to celebrate the moment, via Ira Winderman of Sun Sentinel:

But there also was a line drawn when it came to humor from one teammate amid the congratulations.

“They all reached out, which meant a lot,” he said. “And then Caleb [Martin] said I have to buy the whole team Rolexes now. I shut that down quick.”

A dozen Rolex watches feels like a drop in the bucket for someone set to make $130 million in Miami, but take away the context and that would be a massive total that would easily cost Tyler Herro well into the six-figure range had he been more willing to grant Caleb Martin’s wish.

If Tyler Herro can live up to his potential and make his contract look like a bargain over the next four seasons, then he’ll easily be in line for an even heftier payday down the road. Perhaps then, the Rolexes will rain in the Heat locker room.