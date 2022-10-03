Tyler Herro is definitely a richer man today than he was yesterday. After averaging an impressive 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists a night en route to a Sixth Man of the Year award-winning campaign last season, Herro is now reaping the rewards financially. The 22-year old Miami Heat guard recently signed a four-year $130 million extension to stay in South Beach until the 2026-27 season.

And Herro couldn’t contain his excitement after signing such a hefty extension. Who could blame him? $130 million is life-changing money that sets your family up for generations to come.

The fourth-year guard out of Kentucky took to Twitter and posted a GIF of Bugs Bunny licking his thumbs and counting his money to express his joy and flex his wealth.

Tyler Herro is certainly an invaluable part of the Heat roster, with his ability to create and make shots on the perimeter at a high level being a premium skill in today’s perimeter-dominated NBA. Herro began to show flashes of stardom in his rookie season, especially when he scored 37 points in a crucial Eastern Conference Finals tilt against the Boston Celtics back in the NBA Bubble.

While Herro didn’t take the leap everyone expected of him in the 2020-21 season, he finally came into his own during the following campaign, emerging as one of the most explosive scorers in the NBA while coming off the bench, no less.

In the days leading up to his agreement with the Heat on his contract extension, Herro displayed full confidence in himself by saying that he’s seen other players whom he thought played worse than him receive a bigger bag. But after signing a deal that pays him $120 million guaranteed with $10 million in incentives, he will now have to prove he is worth such an exorbitant price tag.

It’s difficult to make hasty judgments on whether Tyler Herro will be worth his contract or not, but it was a deal the Heat needed to make. After all, the Heat’s core outside of Bam Adebayo and Herro is aging, with Kyle Lowry being 36 years old and Jimmy Butler at 33. Sooner or later, the keys to the Heat offense will be handed to Herro, and he still has so much room to grow on both ends of the court with him being only 22 years of age.