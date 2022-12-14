By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

DeMarcus Cousins used to beamong the baddest and hottest high school prospects in the nation, but he’s not shy to admit that there was a time when Chandler Parsons embarrassed him with a savage dunk.

In a recent appearance on the Outta Pocket episode, DeMarcus Cousins told a story about the time he got served a facial by Parsons during a high school camp.

“It was my first time [getting dunked on] & i was like holy s**t,” Cousins hilariously tells the hosts of the podcast (h/t buckets).

“it was my first time [getting dunked on] & i was like holy s**t” boogie cousins (@boogiecousins) shares a hilarious story about the time chandler parsons (@ChandlerParsons) dunked on him at a camp in high school 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4FVXOuJs8y — buckets (@buckets) December 13, 2022

Parsons would later get a wind of DeMarcus Cousins’ story and reacted to it with laughing emojis along with a #whiteboybounce hashtag.

Parsons definitely had serious hops back in the day. He was able to carry that athleticism and explosiveness into the NBA. He’s dunked on a good number of defenders during his time in the pros, though, most people might still remember him mostly for his ability to stretch the floor with his shooting.

Parsons played in the NBA from 2011 to 2020, entering the league just a year after DeMarcus Cousins was taken in the first round (fifth overall) by the Sacramento Kings in the 2010 NBA Draft. Parsons, meanwhile, was selected by the Houston Rockets in the second round (38th overall) of the 2011 NBA Draft.

Parsons is now one of those names NBA fans would have fun bringing up when reminiscing about the 2010s era of the league, so DeMarcus Cousins did him a solid there in reminding people of his underrated verticals.