‘If they’re not high, what are we doing here?’: Zach LaVine drops truth bomb on Bulls’ expectations

Zach LaVine has huge aspirations for the 2022-2023 Chicago Bulls season. LaVine explained his sky high expectations at Bulls media day on Monday, per the Chicago Bulls Twitter account.

“If they’re not high, what are we doing here,” LaVine said. “We’re a team that held a top record in the East all the way until after the AS break, got a playoff berth and got our feet wet. If we’re not competing for a championship we’re selling ourselves short.”

Zach LaVine makes a number of good points. Teams should have high expectations ahead of the season. And the Bulls were one of the best teams in the league prior to getting hit hard with the injury bug last year. Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball were just a couple of players to deal with injuries a season ago. Ball is still dealing with health concerns and his timetable is unclear.

Nevertheless, Zach LaVine believes in the 2022-2023 Bulls.

LaVine and DeMar DeRozan combined to form one of the best duos in the NBA last year. Both players excelled and put the league on notice. If the majority of the roster can stay healthy and produce around them, there is no reason why Chicago can’t make a serious run.

His emergence as a star has been a joy to witness. LaVine went from an athletic dunker to an all-around superstar. And now he is clearly developing formidable leadership skills. The Bulls are in good hands with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan leading the charge.