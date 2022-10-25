“I’ll lay in my bed.” – Matumbaman shares his post-retirement plans

Team Liquid has won a TI before, but this roster has only one former champion – Matumbaman. Having won the Aegis before, Matumbaman will try to get his old buddy, Zai, to finally get an Aegis this year once and for all. But regardless of the results, Matu has revealed that he plans to retire after The International 2022. During the media scrum with Team Liquid prior to the Grand Finals of The International 2022, we had the opportunity to know more about Matu’s motivations.

On what his post-retirement plans are after this The International, Matumbaman shares that he just wants to lay in his bed after the tournament at home for a couple of days. After which, he says he’ll assemble his squad and play games again, like he usually does when at home. So, it seems like Matu doesn’t have any grand ideas for his retirement. Either that or he just doesn’t want to share his personal life much.

On whether the fact he’s retiring after TI puts additional pressure on him to perform, especially since fans are invested in his journey, Matu says: “Not really. I’ll always do what I’ve always have done. I’ve always prepared the same way and always showed up in the same way.”

On what his final message to his fans before he retires, Matumbaman says, “Cringe.” Clearly, the man isn’t so keen to open his heart to his fans, but somehow this is also what endears him to his fans. Remember all those times he went up the TI grand stage wearing shorts? That was cringe.

On what he will miss the most upon leaving the Dota 2 scene, Matumbaman cites the friends he made along the way – the other players that he only gets to play with every now and then in tournaments and finally meeting them in person during the main stages. “You never know what you’ll miss until you miss them,” he added.

On what team he wishes he could have played with, Matumbaman shares that he would have liked to play with the TI champion lineup of OG with Notail, Topson, ana, Jerax. He didn’t mention Ceb, though. He’d probably stand-in as offlane for them if given the chance.

Team Liquid is scheduled to face Team Aster in the lower bracket semifinals this weekend during Dota 2 The International Grand Finals.