They are just playing basketball.

The Illinois basketball team was upset on Wednesday night against Northwestern. The game was a big deal with Terrence Shannon Jr. playing in his second game since returning from his suspension. He had 12 points on 3-8 from the field. After the game, Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood got honest about Shannon's return and whether or not it was a distraction (h/t Bret Behrens).

“We get all kinds of chants on the road…We're playing basketball.”

In his first road game following a six-game suspension after a rape charge in Kansas, Terrence Shannon Jr. heard a lot of Northwestern fans chanting at him@SLGreenberg asked #Illini coach Brad Underwood how Shannon is handling it: "We're playing basketball" pic.twitter.com/lxqiap0fro — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) January 25, 2024

The Northwestern crowd was chanting ‘Guilty' and ‘No Means No' toward Shannon during the game, but Underwood insists that it wasn't an excuse and didn't rattle the team. He also mentions he had chicken wings thrown at him before, so it's just another road game in the Big Ten Conference.

The Illinois basketball team will likely face this kind of situation for as long as Shannon is on the court. He was initially suspended for rape allegations but was then cleared to return after filing a restraining order.

Shannon is having a monster year for Illinois, averaging 20.5 PPG to lead the team. They have a 14-5 record after falling to Northwestern on the road, and they next face off against Indiana at home before hitting the road again to face Ohio State.

The Illinois basketball team will need to get used to this type of environment, even more with all of the drama surrounding Terrence Shannon Jr. But, nonetheless, Brad Underwood states that his team isn't bothered by it one bit and is just focused on playing basketball.