Terrence Shannon Jr. is now eligible to play for Illinois

The US Central District Court of Illinois has granted Illinois basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr.'s motion for a temporary restraining order and injunctive relief today, according to Mitch Gilfillan.

The court held that the University of Illinois did can not suspend Terrence Shannon Jr. without at least affording him the protections of the school's OSCR Policy, according to Gilfillan, meaning that he will be able to play for Illinois basketball, effective immediately.

Shannon was suspended on Dec. 28 after being accused of rape in connection with an incident in Lawrence, Kansas in September. Now, he will be eligible to play for Illinois basketball.

The ruling from Judge Colleen R. Lawless was that Shannon would suffer irreparable harm without an injunction, which needed to be granted for him to be able to play. Colleen R. Lawless also ruled that any potential harm to Shannon outweighs the potential harm to the university.

The ruling is a big development in college basketball, and leaves a potential big decision for Illinois coach Brad Underwood. Shannon playing, and potentially being found guilty as a later date would not be a good look for Brad Underwood, the Illinois Men's Basketball program and the university. It is a near impossible dilemma for Underwood and possibly the decision makers higher up for Illinois. The bottom line is that it is all uncertain right now.

Shannon had played in 11 games this season before the suspension, and averaged 21.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists, according to Sports Reference. It now looks like he will get to continue that season.