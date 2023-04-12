Following four collegiate seasons, Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. has made a decision regarding his future. Shannon took to Twitter to announce that he would be declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.

“Illini nation, I don’t know where to start. I’ve been truly blessed to be a part of such a prestigious program! All of you have made my experience here second to none! From the fans who supported the team, the staff at school and the arena and especially the Orange Krush – I love all of you! Through this process, I’ve met so many people that been so impactful in my journey to the next level. Relationships that will only continue to grow from here on! This last year has truly been a blessing for me. Being home and closer to my family and friends which also granted them the opportunity to see me play in person,” wrote Terrence Shannon,

He then added, “Coach Underwood demanded and challenged me everyday. It prepared me to be a leader on and off the court. That’s my guy. Lastly, I want to thank my mom and my family for always believing in me. Thank you all… I am forever grateful for your unwavering support. I’ve worked countless hours and prepared myself for this. I thank GOD that this moment I’ve worked so hard and prayed even harder for has finally arrived! I’m excited to announce… I’ll be entering the NBA Draft!”

After spending the first three seasons of his collegiate career, Terrence Shannon made the move to Illinois in 2022. In his lone season at the school, he set career highs across the board.

With his announcement coming before April 23rd, Shannon could still choose to return to college. With one year of eligibility remaining, that is still an option. But based on his performance last season, he appears ready to see if he can make the jump to the NBA.