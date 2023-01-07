By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

In 2021, the social media company Overtime launched their Overtime Elite program as a means to give high school basketball players a different path rather than the traditional route of playing NCAA basketball before playing professional basketball. The program has grown in popularity with several of the top high school basketball players in the country opting to join Overtime Elite instead of playing college basketball. However, the program does indeed have a scholarship option for players who wish to maintain their college eligibility. In just their second year of operations, Overtime Elite has assembled a few talented rosters and they just received a big boost on Friday with the news that four-star high school basketball prospect Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn will join the program as per the Twitter page 24/7 High School Hoops.

2023 4⭐️ and Illinois commit Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn has transferred from Montverde (FL) to Word of God Academy in @OvertimeElite. Gibbs-Lawhorn is an athletic, scoring guard who can get buckets from all three levels. Was originally committed to Purdue before flipping to Illinois. pic.twitter.com/eoD7HFrufp — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) January 5, 2023

Prior to that, Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn was playing for highly-touted Montverde Academy for his senior year in high school. Gibbs-Lawhorn will transfer to Word of God Academy in North Carolina. This season, Overtime Elite added three high schools including Word of God, Hillcrest Prep in Arizona and Our Savior Lutheran in New York to their program.

Gibbs-Lawhorn is currently committed to the University of Illinois after previously decommitting from Purdue. At 6-feet and 160 pounds, he is considered one of the top point guards in the country. Gibbs-Lawhorn began his high school career at RSL Academy before transferring to Montverde Academy. He joins Amani Hansberry in the Fighting Illini’s 2023 recruiting class and he will join an Illinois backcourt that currently features Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps.