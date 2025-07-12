The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs began their only series of the season with a bang. Aaron Judge and Pete Crow-Armstrong face off for the first time in a matchup of two MVP candidates. Early in the game, the reigning American League MVP made sure to put the Cubs' All-Star in his place.

Judge robbed Crow-Armstrong of his 26th home run of the season at the wall.

AARON JUDGE ROBS PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG'S HOME RUN 🤯pic.twitter.com/BfkN75vxbj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 12, 2025

Thanks to that play and two home runs from Cody Bellinger, New York jumped out to a 5-0 lead. Judge flashed his leather again one batter later, laying out to rob Dansby Swanson of a hit.

Make that BACK-TO-BACK great plays for Aaron Judge! https://t.co/blRB2dUNBA pic.twitter.com/4d2n9CgiDz — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2025

The Yankees' defense came to play against Crow-Armstrong and Chicago's offense. Because of them, New York starter Carlos Rodon cruised through the first five innings of the game, allowing no runs on just three hits. In a series that both teams need heading into the All-Star break, Judge set the tone early.

Bellinger's home runs are a good sign for a Yankees team in desperate need of a power surge. New York's offense has sputtered around Judge as of late, putting a lot on their captain. However, the Yankees have won four straight to re-enter the conversation at the top of the American League East.

On the other side of the field, Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs need a good showing as well. Chicago holds a slim lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. Despite Crow-Armstrong's record-setting season, the Cubs still find themselves having to prove that they are legitimate title contenders.

Crow-Armstrong's rise to the top of the Major League Baseball world has him right next to names like Judge. However, neither All-Star starter will take the field for the Home Run Derby. Despite Crow-Armstrong's decision to pass on the derby, he and Judge will showcase their talent in the All-Star Game as they prepare for the second half of the regular season.