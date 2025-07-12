Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena has been chosen to join the American League roster for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, which will be held at Truist Park in Atlanta. The Cuban-born Mexican national will step in for his teammate Julio Rodríguez, who unfortunately had an injury.

This will be Arozarena's second time appearing in the Midsummer Classic, showcasing his impressive performance in his first full season with the Mariners.

With Arozarena's addition, the Mariners now have five All-Star selections this year, joining the ranks of Rodríguez, Bryan Woo, Andrés Muñoz, and AL starting catcher Cal Raleigh. This marks the first time since 2002 that Seattle has sent five players to the All-Star Game, a milestone the franchise has only achieved four times in its entire history.

The 30-year-old outfielder is having a great season, hitting .247 with 15 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases. His recent hot streak helped him get selected; In his previous 12 games, he hit .333, with seven home runs, 12 RBIs, and a 1.180 OPS.

In the 2023 All-Star Game, Arozarena was the left fielder for the American League. He also participated in the Home Run Derby, finishing second to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He is one of only two players since 2021 to hit 20 or more home runs and steal 20 or more bases in four consecutive seasons.

He turned heads during the 2020 postseason with the Tampa Bay Rays. He captured the ALCS MVP by hitting .321 with four home runs. He also set the record for the most home runs ever by a player in a single postseason – with 10! Moving to 2023, he was primarily responsible for Team Mexico reaching the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic.

By replacing Rodríguez with Arozarena, the Mariners maintain an impressive reputation at the 2025 All-Star Game. His selection reflects what the Mariners envisioned when they made the bold decisions they made in 2024, and Arozarena continues to emerge as another star in the American League.

More Seattle Mariners News
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez skips out on MLB All-Star GameAlex House ·
Seattle Mariners former starting pitcher Randy Johnson talks to the fans during a ceremony in which Johnson is inducted into the Seattle Mariners hall of fame prior to the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Kansas City Royals at Safeco Field.
Ex-Blue Jays GM admits he rejected Randy Johnson trade with MarinersZachary Draves ·
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Andres Munoz (75) reacts after the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium
Mariners’ Cal Raleigh admits closer was tipping pitches during meltdown vs. YankeesChristopher Hennessy ·
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo (22) reacts after losing his no-hit bid against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Mariners send 5-word message to Bryan Woo after spoiled no-hitterAbdullah Imran ·
Jul 2, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates after hitting a home run during the eighth inning in their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images
Fans erupt after Aaron Judge completes Yankees’ epic comeback vs. MarinersMike Gianakos ·
Jul 9, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Watch Jazz Chisholm Jr. spoil Mariners SP Bryan Woo’s no-hit bidMike Gianakos ·