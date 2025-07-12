Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena has been chosen to join the American League roster for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, which will be held at Truist Park in Atlanta. The Cuban-born Mexican national will step in for his teammate Julio Rodríguez, who unfortunately had an injury.

This will be Arozarena's second time appearing in the Midsummer Classic, showcasing his impressive performance in his first full season with the Mariners.

With Arozarena's addition, the Mariners now have five All-Star selections this year, joining the ranks of Rodríguez, Bryan Woo, Andrés Muñoz, and AL starting catcher Cal Raleigh. This marks the first time since 2002 that Seattle has sent five players to the All-Star Game, a milestone the franchise has only achieved four times in its entire history.

The 30-year-old outfielder is having a great season, hitting .247 with 15 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases. His recent hot streak helped him get selected; In his previous 12 games, he hit .333, with seven home runs, 12 RBIs, and a 1.180 OPS.

In the 2023 All-Star Game, Arozarena was the left fielder for the American League. He also participated in the Home Run Derby, finishing second to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He is one of only two players since 2021 to hit 20 or more home runs and steal 20 or more bases in four consecutive seasons.

He turned heads during the 2020 postseason with the Tampa Bay Rays. He captured the ALCS MVP by hitting .321 with four home runs. He also set the record for the most home runs ever by a player in a single postseason – with 10! Moving to 2023, he was primarily responsible for Team Mexico reaching the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic.

By replacing Rodríguez with Arozarena, the Mariners maintain an impressive reputation at the 2025 All-Star Game. His selection reflects what the Mariners envisioned when they made the bold decisions they made in 2024, and Arozarena continues to emerge as another star in the American League.