FOXBOROUGH – Christian Barmore was the consensus top rookie defensive tackle in 2021 with the New England Patriots.

Barmore recorded 46 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks last season. Those stats might not be eye-popping, but his effectiveness goes beyond the box score. Barmore had a 17.2 pass-rush win rate (which determines how often a defensive player gets by the opposing blocker in under 2.5 seconds). That number not only ranked the second-best among all rookies last season, it’s also the best pass-rush win rate by a rookie defensive tackle since 2006, per Pro Football Focus. Only Defensive Rookie of the Year Michah Parsons was better.

By having a relatively high pass-rush win rate, Barmore added nine QB hits and 18 pressures, which were both tied for the second-most on the team.

However, Barmore played just 55 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps last season. He also played fewer than 50 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in several games down the stretch. In order to get more snaps in his sophomore season, Barmore will have to get better at stopping the run, which was his focus in the offseason.

“I’m playing the stretch [run] better. I’m playing the run a little more better than I was last year,” Barmore said following Wednesday’s practice. “That’s really my No. 1 goal, is playing the run a little more. I’m getting way better with the run – [footwork] and everything, that’s my No. 1 goal right there.”

The best player on the field for the #Patriots through six practices was Christian Barmore, and it’s not particularly close. Been a consistent wrecking ball inside. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 2, 2022

Barmore has already impressed in the first week of training camp in Year 2. When the Patriots put pads on beginning with Monday’s practice, Barmore was the noticeable standout, beating starting guards Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu in 1-on-1 drills.

Barmore was in his element during those drills, saying it was a “blessing” to have the pads back on and that he’s ” having a good time with my teammates, getting better every day. I’m working hard and having a good time.”

“I enjoy those really well. They’re getting us better,” Barmore said of the 1-on-1 drills. “They’re getting me better and my team better. It’s all about working together and getting each other better.”

Another area the Patriots second-year lineman feels good in is his overall conditioning. The 6-foo-5, 310-pound defensive tackle had some conditioning concerns entering the 2021 NFL Draft, which might have been why he slipped to the second round. Barmore said he spent the offseason training in the heat in Texas, doing a lot of running, cardio, and footwork drills.

After an offseason of working on his conditioning, Barmore said he doesn’t feel tired at all.

“I’m way more comfortable now than I was last year. I’m more faster. I’m literally more faster,” Barmore said. “So, I’m literally getting better every day. I’m trying to get better more today and better more tomorrow.”

Prior to Wednesday’s practice, Belichick made similar comments on Barmore’s potential Year 2 growth as he did with Mac Jones at the beginning of training camp.

“First of all being in condition and having a good offseason program, much better than what most rookies have coming in after the draft,” Belichick said. “Knowing our defense, knowing his teammates and how to communicate with them, and knowing what the offense does. And having a better idea of quicker recognition, reads, anticipation things like that.”

Barmore kept reiterating that he’ll do whatever Belichick and the rest of the defensive staff want him to do. But he also kept reiterating that he wanted to improve his run defense, a sign that he wants to be on the field more often in 2022. Barmore shared which area that he thinks is key in order to achieve that.

“It’s really about having good feet: Like playing the nose, the three, the five, the nine, all that. It’s all about having good [footwork] because everything’s different,” Barmore said. “You’ve got to literally play your gap in different ways, but it’s really good.”

As Barmore continues to dominate in training camp, he was asked if he’s ever lined up against an opposing offensive lineman that’s every struck any fear in him.

“I don’t know about that one,” Barmore said with a confused look before smiling. “Nah, nah, not really. I ain’t never had that.”

They asked Christian Barmore when he felt physically overmatched and he got so confused🤨😂 pic.twitter.com/GpWg7F4g7R — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) August 3, 2022

But he did say which Patriots offensive lineman might give him a tough time.

“Well, the guy who sometimes give me a little trouble is my guy Trent Brown. My O.G. Trent,” Barmore said. “He teaches me a lot of things, especially when he comes off the ball and doubles. He’s a really good player. I learn a lot from him.”