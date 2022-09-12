‘I’m glad he’s ours’: Dan Campbell drops D’Andre Swift truth bomb after RB balls out in Week 1

The Detroit Lions unsurprisingly came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles to open their season in Week 1. But it wasn’t without a spirited rally late in the game that Detroit nearly ended up pulling off. Despite the loss, it’s clear that head coach Dan Campbell was happy with the team’s fight against a strong Eagles squad.

Among the players who stood out in Dan Campbell’s eyes was D’Andre Swift. The Lions star running back had a fantastic game that saw him rack up 175 total yards and a touchdown on just 18 touches. Swift has struggled with injuries early in his career, but showed just how dangerous he is when he’s on the field, and Campbell took notice of his strong play.

“Look, we’ve got some good players” Dan Campbell said after the Lions Week 1 loss. “But Swift, he is a dynamic player for us. He’s the one guy that can take it to the house from anywhere on the field. I’m glad he’s ours.” – Dan Campbell, Michigan Live

Dan Campbell and the Lions don’t have a ton of weapons on offense, but it’s clear that Swift is the best of the bunch. His potential is somewhat capped due to Jamaal Williams taking some of his carries, but a quick look at their yards per carry against the Eagles (Swift: 9.6 YPC Williams: 2.5 YPC) shows that Swift should be used more moving forward.

Dan Campbell’s praise of Swift indicates that could happen moving forward. Swift’s ability to average nearly ten yards per carry is a big reason Detroit stayed competitive yesterday against Philly. And who knows, if he got more than 15 carries, maybe the Lions would have ended up coming out on top rather than losing by just three points.