Immortals of Aveum is one of those IPs that will either be really good or really bad, thanks to how new the concept it introduces is and just how unpredictable the Triple A publishers behind them are. We'll know more as we talk about the Immortals of Aveum release date, gameplay, and story.

Immortals of Aveum Release Date: August 22, 2023

Immortals of Aveum will be out on August 22, 2023, on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as the PS5, and Xbox Series X. The game is developed by Ascendant Studios and published by Electronic Arts. The game went gold on August 10, 2023.

Gameplay

Immortals of Aveum mixes spellcasting with the traditional first-person shooting mechanics we've grown to love in games like Call of Duty, which, incidentally, many of the developers over at Ascendant Studios previously worked on. In what feels like a revolution for the genre, we're getting a seamless spell slinging experience in the first-person perspective. Now, that's amazing by itself until you hear about the game's branching skill tree that gives your character access to many spells and upgrades, adding more flavor to your spellslinging shooting.

On the macro perspective, Immortals of Aveum is going to have sprawling locations that players will be able to explore, but story progression will be strictly linear, so it really is similar to a Call of Duty game with magic, or a BioShock game that is more fanciful. In any case, if Immortals of Aveum becomes successful, we're sure that we'll start referring to future games as “Immortals of Aveum with – ” thanks to how innovative and revolutionary the game's ideas are going to be.

Story

Immortals of Aveum has players plunging to an eternal conflict called the Everwar, which threatens to send the world to the Abyss. As a member of an order of Immortals, the player takes control of the elite Triarch Magnus Jak in a bid to defend the city of Lucium by wielding all three forces of magic.

