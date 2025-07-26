The Cleveland Browns are not only under pressure to name a starting quarterback for the upcoming season, but also got an early scare on Friday when second-year wide receiver Cedric Tillman left training camp practice with a leg injury. Tillman landed awkwardly while trying to haul in a high pass during red zone drills and did not return to the field. He could walk off under his power, but did so with trainers by his side.

Later that day, the Browns confirmed Tillman sustained a lower leg injury on Day 3 of practice. However, they didn't provide any details about the exact nature or severity of the injury. That leaves his status for the next set of practices up in the air. As the projected WR2 behind Jerry Jeudy, his health adds another concern to an already thin, expansive receiver room.

Sources: #Browns WR Cedric Tillman is believed to be okay following the injury to his lower left leg during today’s practice — which forced him off the field. A big relief for Cleveland, who has big plans in store for Tillman. The 2023 third-round pick totaled 29 catches for… pic.twitter.com/dI8BB8N4I5 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

With Elijah Moore and Jameis Winston gone, and Nick Chubb still recovering, the Browns' offensive depth is already being tested. The only notable addition to the receiver group was Diontae Johnson, while David Bell remains on the list of those who are physically unable to perform. That's opened the door for players like Jamari Thrash to get more reps, but the lack of proven options is evident. Tillman's injury only deepens that uncertainty.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has made it clear the offense will be built around the run game, with the team drafting multiple running backs and tight ends to support that vision. Still, passing situations will come, and Tillman was expected to play a key role after flashing promise in 2024.

A third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tillman finished last season with 50 catches for 563 yards and three touchdowns. Though a concussion limited his campaign, Cleveland had seen enough to believe he could become an emerging offensive weapon. Whether minor or not, the timing of his leg injury is less than ideal as the Browns try to form their offensive identity in camp.

Tillman's status will be closely monitored in the upcoming days. If he's down for a considerable time, the Browns might consider external replacement or speeding up the younger receiver's progression.

Until then, the Browns can only wait for further evaluation and hope for the best: that it will be uneventful.