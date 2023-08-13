Immortals of Aveum has gone gold as announced by Ascendant Studios CEO Bret Robbins on Thursday, August 10. This means the upcoming magic-based action shooter will be ready to ship with no delays as scheduled on its release date: August 22, 2023, for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, on PS5, and Xbox Series X. A little farther into this article, you'd also see Immortals of Aveum's system requirements, which should let you know if your PC is also gold to go for the game once it comes out a week from now.

Immortals of Aveum is a new IP that is being published by Electronic Arts and described by those who have tried out the game in its preview builds as somewhat like a “Call of Duty with magic.” Indeed, the official website describes the game as a “single-player first-person magic shooter.” The game was developed by Ascendant Studios, composed of former Electronic Arts, Telltale Games, and Sledgehammer Games developers and executives. Immortals of Aveum will be their first game under their collective belts, although the people working at the company have previously worked on franchises like Call of Duty and The Walking Dead Telltale Game Series, representing a pedigree with a mix of expertise in action shooter gameplay and narrative-based storytelling.

“[The game] was sent off to manufacturing… and discs are being shipped to stores as we speak,” writes Robbins. “This is a great moment for the team at Ascendant and myself, the culmination of work we started five years ago.”

Immortals of Aveum, developed using Unreal Engine 5, will be launching under the “EA Originals” label. In this game, players take on the role of a battlemage named Jak as he joins an elite order to prevent the world from being overcome by the abyss in the catastrophic Everwar. Featuring a deep and customizable talent tree, players will be able to harness three forces of magic and unleash devastating spells in a game that's set to defy video game conventions on first-person shooter game design.

Immortals of Aveum System Requirements

With that being said, Immortals of Aveum will hopefully come out with little to no issues on consoles. For those of you who are playing on PC, however, you also have to make sure that your computer meets the game's minimum or recommended system requirements and adjust your game's settings accordingly based on what your computer can handle. According to the publishers, Immortals of Aveum's minimum and recommended system requirements are as follows:

Immortals of Aveum Minimum system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS : 64 bit Windows 10

: 64 bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Memory: 16(Dual-channel) GB RAM

16(Dual-channel) GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super (VRAM 8 GB) / Radeon RX 5700XT (8GB)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super (VRAM 8 GB) / Radeon RX 5700XT (8GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 110 GB available space

Immortals of Aveum Recommended system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS : 64 bit Windows 10

: 64 bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-12700 / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

Intel Core i7-12700 / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Memory : 16(Dual-channel) GB RAM

: 16(Dual-channel) GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti (VRAM 12 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 6800XT (VRAM 16 GB)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti (VRAM 12 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 6800XT (VRAM 16 GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 110 GB available space

Undoubtedly one of the more interesting games to come out this year, it has the potential to be a Game of the Year candidate and is definitely one of the August 2023 video game releases to look out for. For more gaming news and stories, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.