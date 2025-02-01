After a very slow start to the season, Indiana basketball is trying to build a bubble case as it trudges through Big Ten play. On Friday night, it found itself with a massive opportunity as it led No. 10 Purdue late in the second half at Mackey Arena.

The two in-state rivals went back and forth down the stretch of a classic Big Ten battle, both fighting for a huge conference win. After Purdue took a three-point lead in the final minute, Indiana's Trey Galloway scored back-to-back buckets to give the Hoosiers a one-point lead. Purdue quickly answered with a beautiful jump hook in the lane by star big man Trey Kaufman-Renn to put the Boilermakers back in front.

With a chance to go down and win the game, Hoosiers point guard Myles Rice tried to take matters into his own hands. The Washington State transfer drove down the lane and rose up for a jumper, but he lost the ball after appearing to be fouled. No call was made, and Purdue knocked down some free throws to win the game 81-76.

After the game, Indiana fans were irate on social media that no foul was called and Rice didn't get a chance to win the game at the free throw line.

“Flashbacks to 2022 in Mackey Arena. Outplayed Purdue and got screwed by the refs late again. I’m sick,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Refs stole that game! Rice makes FTs , Purdue down 1 with 3.3. I take our chances there,” another fan added.

Some fans acknowledged the call but were more upset with Rice for the way he handled the final possession.

“Yes it was a foul. It was also a painfully selfish play from a guy who had a horrendous game. Rice had no business calling his own number there with over ten seconds left,” a fan wrote.

Rice did not have a food game at all, finishing the night scoreless in 20 minutes while missing all four of his shots from the field. Many fans would argue that Galloway should have gotten a look at the final shot after scoring the previous two buckets and scoring 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting on the night. Regardless, many Indiana basketball fans think that their team should have had a shot to win it at the free throw line.