What was the regret Mike Woodson had about Mackenzie Mgbako?

Another iconic battle between the Purdue basketball program and the Indiana basketball squad is in the books. The 12-win Hoosiers were hoping for a win at home. But, Zach Edey and Matt Painter spoiled the fun in Bloomington Assembly Hall. There was not much that Mike Woodson could do after the Boilermakers had a 51 to 29 start. Now, he is starting to regret a lot of things including Mackenzie Mgbako's playing time, via Michael Niziolek of The Herald-Times.

“You know, that's hindsight. I hate coaching that way. Or thinking back to what I should have done. But at the end of the day, you know, they played extremely well in the first half. I thought we came out with big-time energy in the second half to cut it to nine, but when you dig a hole like that, you know, against a pretty good team, it's hard to dig your way out,” Mike Woodson said about the game.

Indiana basketball's foul trouble conundrum

The Indiana basketball head coach did not play Mackenzie Mgbako much. This meant that the Hoosiers' big man was on the bench for a long period of time. With Kel'el Ware and Gabe Cupps also not being able to play big minutes, Zach Edey popped off. Not a single body could be thrown to contest against Edey which led to a demolition job.

To be fair, Mgbako had two fouls already in the first half. The Indiana basketball head honcho‘s decision to sit him out may have had some rationale during that moment. But, no one else was scoring for them. Trey Galloway led them with 17 points with Mgbako following suit with 15 of his own. If they had risked the foul trouble, the Indiana basketball squad may have gotten to roll with the punches.

In the end, the Purdue basketball squad marched out of their opponent's home court as the victors. Edey notched 33 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to help Matt Painter's squad. Lance Jones and Fletcher Loyer both had 17 and 19 points to close out the demolition of this Indiana basketball team.

There is still a lot of hope for the Hoosiers as the big dance approaches. Will they get the honor of slaying these giants then?