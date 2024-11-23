The Indiana football program suffered a 38-15 loss on Saturday to Ohio State in a game that provided the Hoosiers a chance to essentially lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff. With the loss, many will question if Indiana has a case to make it, but head coach Curt Cignetti made a firm declaration after the game.

“Is that a serious question? I'm not even going to answer that, the answer is so obvious,” Curt Cignetti said, via Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated.

It is clear that Cignetti believes that Indiana Football should be in the playoff. The Hoosiers now sit at 10-1 overall, wit the one loss coming against Ohio State and the last game of the season being against Purdue. Indiana still has a chance to get into the Big Ten championship game and potentially play Oregon, which would be a second chance to lock up a spot. However, it might be unlikely that Indiana ends up playing in that game given the loss to Ohio State. It might be out of the Hoosier's control when it comes to their fate.

Should Indiana football be in the College Football Playoff?

It will be interesting to see where Indiana is ranked this week after the loss to Ohio State. It will be telling about their chances of making the playoff after this loss. Despite the outcome of their game, Ole Miss losing to Florida was a break for the Hoosiers, as the Rebels were a team that could have been put in over them. Now, with three losses, Ole Miss might be a long shot to make the playoff.

Indiana football has been one of, if not the biggest surprise story in college football this season. It would be impressive if the Hoosiers can close out the regular season with a win and get into the College Football Playoff.