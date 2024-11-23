Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti is not allowing his team to be intimidated on Saturday, when the squad takes on Ohio State. Indiana is going for a 11-0 start to the season when they play the Buckeyes. The game has enormous significance on the Big Ten championship race, but also the College Football Playoff rankings.

Indiana enters the game as an underdog, but Cignetti doesn't want to hear that.

“There's a narrative out there, that's created another chip for us, people can stick that narrative up their you know what,” Cignetti said ahead of the game on ESPN College GameDay.

Cignetti is leading an Indiana football team to possibly its best season in program history. The head coach has yet to lose a game in Bloomington; he's in his first year at the school. The Hoosiers face their toughest test yet in a game Saturday with Ohio State, who is 9-1 on the year.

Indiana football may just win the Big Ten this season

The Hoosiers are ranked no. 5 in the Associated Press college football poll, entering Saturday's game. The Hoosiers have looked solid in their wins this season, including a 56-7 thrashing of Nebraska in October.

Cignetti says his group is more than just a Cinderella story in college football. The coach is trying his best to keep his team's poise and focus.

“This is just a football game, 60 minutes between the white lines,” Cignetti added. “We have got a veteran group, we have earned the right to be here. There's no magic wand. We've got the largest scoring margin in college football.”

Cignetti came to Indiana from James Madison, where he led the program to three seasons with at least 11 wins. He hasn't missed a beat in Bloomington, as the Hoosiers enter Saturday's game second in the Big Ten. Indiana football is 7-0 and trails Oregon, who is 8-0 in the league. If the season ended on Saturday, Indiana football would most likely be in the College Football Playoff. A win against Ohio State would make a powerful statement to the CFP committee.

Indiana and Ohio State play Saturday at 12:00 Eastern.