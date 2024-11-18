Week 13 of the college football season features a massive showdown of two top-five Big Ten Conference teams: Ohio State against Indiana. The undefeated Indiana Hoosiers football program has been arguably the biggest surprise this season in Curt Cignetti's first year as the head coach. In turn, Indiana gave Cignetti a brand new contract extension.

Ohio State has just one loss, which came against Oregon on the road by one point. So, both teams are playing well and this will likely have a big impact on the College Football Playoff rankings.

Ahead of the game, Cignetti mentioned why he is “excited” to take on Ohio State in Columbus, per Chase Brown.

“Excited about this week’s opportunity against Ohio State. Obviously, an excellent football team, one of the favorites to win the national championship, a lot of great players, extremely well-coached and their tradition speaks for itself,” Cignetti said. “It’s a big game for us because it’s this game coming up. We treat them all alike.”

“If there was a better way to prepare for a certain team, we would do that for every team. We have to stack moments, meetings, practices and days to give ourselves the best chance to be successful on Saturday. I’m confident in our team that we will prep well this week, play well, play with poise and play our game. Excited about the opportunity.”

Indiana is 10-0 and Ohio State is 9-1, meaning a lot is at stake for this game. The only other game left for Indiana is against Purdue, and Ohio State finishes the season against Michigan in the storied rivalry contest.

Both Indiana and Oregon are on top of the Big Ten standings with zero losses, so a Hoosiers loss will drastically hurt their chances of making the Big Ten title game.

Nonetheless, Cignetti is excited to face Ohio State in this must-see showdown.