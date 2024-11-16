It hasn't even been a full calendar year since Curt Cignetti departed James Madison University to become the head coach at Indiana, and already the 63-year-old coaching veteran has transformed the Hoosiers football program. Once a walkover in the Big Ten, Indiana is now 10-0 and in position to play themselves into the Big Ten Championship Game, and potentially, the College Football Playoff as well.

For his quick work in changing the culture in Bloomington, Cignetti has been rewarded with a contract extension and pay bump, according to ESPN's college football insider Brett McMurphy.

Back in December 2023, Cignetti signed a six-year contract worth up to $25.5 million. There was initially skepticism that Cignetti would be able to attract the sort of players who could compete in a Power Four conference, but that now looks like a foolish thought. Cignetti brought with him a handful of players from a successful James Madison squad, and searched around the country for veteran players who had a number of starts under their belt. That includes Heisman candidate QB Kurtis Rourke.

Kurtis Rourke was the MAC Offensive Player of the Year at Ohio in 2022, and came to Indiana with 36 games of experience. Rourke has thrown for 2,410 yards, 21 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions in nine games this season, helping the Hoosiers to becoming the 2nd-highest scoring team in the country in 2024.

After a hard-fought win over the Michigan Wolverines last Saturday, the Hoosiers will return to the field on November 23rd when they visit the 2nd-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in what will improbably be one of the biggest games of the season. The Buckeyes will likely be considerable favorites, but don't be too quick to count out Curt Cignetti's Hoosiers. No matter where he's coached, all the man does is win. If you don't believe me, just Google him.