The Indiana State basketball program had a stellar 2023-24 season. The Sycamores advanced to the NIT (National Invitational Tournament) championship under the leadership of star center Robbie Avila. However, former Head Coach Josh Schertz left the rising basketball program for Saint Louis. Now, Avila has made a decisive college basketball transfer portal decision.
Avila has entered the transfer portal with a no-contact tag, per College Basketball Report. A “do-not-contact” tag means schools are unable to communicate with a player unless that player initiates communication first, as explained by On3.
Robbie Avila likely has a strong idea of where he will go, given he does not want schools to initiate contact with him. All signs point to Avila following Josh Schertz to the Saint Louis basketball program.
Schertz joined Indiana State in 2021 and helped the team to massive improvements during his tenure. The Sycamores finished the 2021-22 season with an 11-20 record, but Schertz and company made a big leap the following year. In 2022-23, Indiana State went 23-13 overall and 13-7 in Missouri Valley Conference play.
Then, Schertz's squad had one of the best years in program history. The Sycamores finished 2023-24 with an impressive 32-7 record, going 17-3 in conference play. The team earned a No. 1 seed in the NIT and did not disappoint. Robbie Avila and the Indiana State squad advanced to the championship game but lost 79-77 to Seton Hall.
Nevertheless, the team's run left unbridling excitement for the future. Unfortunately, Indiana State's primary contributors have entered the college basketball transfer portal. Avila and the other four Sycamore starters are testing their options elsewhere.
It will take a lot to rebuild the team after losing Coach Schertz and the starters, but the program members will carry their Indiana State legacy with them where they land.
What Indiana State's Robbie Avila would bring to Saint Louis basketball
Avila emerged as an offensive force during his sophomore season at Indiana State. After averaging 10.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists during his freshman year, he leapt to 17.5 points 6.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.
The 6-foot-10 center can do it all on offense. Avila has incredible touch around the rim, impeccable playmaking ability, and stretches the floor well. He shot 39.4% on threes and 80.8% from the free-throw stripe during the 2023-24 season.
Avila has earned some interesting nicknames for his unorthodox style of play and the stylish sports goggles he wears. Some refer to him as “College Jokic,” while others call him “Cream Abdul-Jabbar.” The star center looks to continue his ascent and could help take Saint Louis to the next level if he joins Josh Schertz.
The Billikens are coming off a 13-20 year where they finished second-to-last in the Atlantic 10 conference standings. Saint Louis was led by junior guard Gibson Jimmerson, who averaged 15.8 points per game. Jimmerson entered the college basketball transfer portal in March, so he likely will not return to the program for 2024-25.
Several other SLU players also entered the portal, but with Josh Schertz arriving on the scene, the program should be able to get some stout pieces.
It will be interesting to see what Indiana State looks like for 2024-25. Will Robbie Avila follow his former coach to Saint Louis? The answer is not far away.