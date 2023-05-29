Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Indianapolis 500 ended with Josef Newgarden getting his first win after going 0-11. Now, Newgarden is an Indy 500 champion, although the ending of the race has created quite a stir. There were three red flags in the final 16 laps, and Newgarden took advantage of a somewhat questionable move and eventually won the race.

Defending champion Marcus Ericsson was not happy with the way things unfolded and made sure to let his feelings known after the race (h/t Associated Press).

“I think it wasn’t enough laps to go to do what we did. I don’t think it’s safe to go out of the pits on cold tires for a restart when half the field is sort of still trying to get out on track when we go green. I don’t think it’s a fair way to end the race. I don’t think it’s a right way to end the race. So, I can’t agree with that…It is what it is. I just have to deal with it. I think I did everything I could. So, for sure it’s hard to swallow.”

Instead of the race ending under caution, they decided to hold a one-lap shootout to the checkered flag, and that made all the difference. Up to that point, it looked like Marcus Ericsson was about to win his second straight Indy 500, but instead, it was Newgarden in a surprising turn of events.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After the race, Ericsson took to Twitter to share his thoughts and pay respect to Newgarden for the victory.

🥈P2 at the 2023 INDY 500. Doesn’t get much closer then that. I gave it my absolute everything, and left it all out there on track. I’m proud of myself, my team @CGRTeams and the no8 crew. We’ll be back 👊🏻 Congrats @josefnewgarden @Team_Penske on the 🏆#ME8 #INDY500 pic.twitter.com/iBhGgcr5HT — Marcus Ericsson (@Ericsson_Marcus) May 29, 2023

All in all, this will be a difficult pill for Ericcson to swallow, and he will try for another Indy 500 victory next year.